United RWAs Joint Action (URJA) president Atul Goyal said home delivery of newspapers is an essential services, and no one can create hindrance to it. "In these times of rumors and fake news, it is newspapers that bring in credibility and uphold the right of information for the people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:07 IST
RWAs body issues advisory after reports of newspaper vendors not allowed in some areas

The apex body of resident welfare associations in Delhi on Monday said an advisory has been issued to all RWAs after reports came up that vendors are allegedly not being allowed to distribute newspapers in some areas. United RWAs Joint Action (URJA) president Atul Goyal said home delivery of newspapers is an essential services, and no one can create hindrance to it.

"In these times of rumors and fake news, it is newspapers that bring in credibility and uphold the right of information for the people. Free circulation and distribution of newspapers is an inseparable and essential part of dissemination of information and is protected by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India guaranteeing right to free speech," the statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that newspapers have "tremendous credibility" and by acting as a link between the government and the people, they play a critical role in creating awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak at both the national and regional levels, it said.

"Home delivery of newspapers is an essential service that should not face any hindrance. It has come to our notice there are some housing societies and resident welfare associations which are not allowing distribution of newspapers to their residents which is illegal, wrong and challenges the integrity of our society," Goyal was quoted as saying in the statement. There is absolutely "no bar on door-to-door distribution of newspapers," it said.

"Hence, all must adhere to the laws of the land and cannot stop the entry of newspaper vendors into housing societies and the distribution of newspapers to the homes of citizens," it added. The national capital recorded 32 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, as the toll climbed to 5,542 while 1947 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.92 lakh, authorities said. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,707 from 2,696 on Sunday..

