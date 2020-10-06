POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.

The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, matching the poll's credibility interval. Biden led Trump by 6 points in Wisconsin. In both states, Biden improved his position relative to mid-September. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic: WISCONSIN (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 13% said they already had voted. PENNSYLVANIA (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45%

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted. FLORIDA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted. ARIZONA (Sept. 11-17):

* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted. MICHIGAN (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted. NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 4% said they already had voted. NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Wisconsin, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 605 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Florida, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Sept. 11 to 17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Michigan, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 637 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.