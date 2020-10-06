Americans will give befitting reply to Biden family 'corruption': Trump Jr

Left Menu
Like India, Americans will give a fitting reply to the "corruption" of the Biden family, to which the Left-controlled mainstream media has decided to become a mute spectator, Donald J Trump Jr, son of President Donald Trump said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 06:26 IST
Like India, Americans will give a fitting reply to the "corruption" of the Biden family, to which the Left-controlled mainstream media has decided to become a mute spectator, Donald J Trump Jr, son of President Donald Trump said. Author of the just published book “Liberal Privilege”, in which he documented the alleged corruption of the Biden family, particularly his son Hunter Biden, Trump Jr expressed his disappointment that the mainstream American media has kept quite over it. "This is the kind of corruption that people have revolted even in India. (This) is not the kind of thing that should not be happening in America," he says. "It's now happening with the son of the (former) vice president. This is the sort of things they (the media) were hoping I was doing. But now that it was proven that I wasn’t they are disappointed. But they won't cover the other side,” Trump Jr, 42, told PTI in a recent interview along with Kimberley Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee.

“You see what they tried to do to myself and my father's administration with the Russia nonsense. But now you have Joe Biden son taking USD3.5 million from the richest woman in Moscow in Russia, who has a direct association to Vladimir Putin (Russian President). There's no reason for the money. There's no, you know, it wasn't like he was doing actual services for any of these things. But now that that happens, no one wants to talk about it,” he rued. And this is the reason that he decided to write the book “Liberal Privilege” during the four months early this year when he and Guilfoyle mostly stayed at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. “It’s really a very good team. We're best friends. We're a great team partner’s together. That was wonderful to share this experience. It's how you turn. And Indian Americans are like this,” said Guilfoyle, who according to Trump Jr, during the book writing phase, did a lot of cooking that included Indian recipes as well.

“I would throw in some of my favourite Indian recipes. Lamb Rogan Josh, Chicken Biryani and samosa. Also, I love a good sauce with my chicken tikka masala,” she said recollecting the days when Trump Jr was writing the book. Al Mason, the staunch Trump supporter is hosting an exclusive event to celebrate the success of the book exclusively for the Indian American community later this month. Besides the loyalty and kindness of heart, Indian Americans are very spiritual people, she said. “They're intellectual people. They use their intelligence and their common sense, and they have great pride and respect for themselves that they want to be informed, they want to get the facts and information. And that's what this book Liberal Privilege does,” Guilfoyle said. The book, Trump Jr explained, is a look at the hypocrisy of the Left; how they're able to control various demographics and try to pretend they're representing working class Americans while they've spent the last 50 years shipping their jobs abroad.

Noting that it will resonate pretty well with the Indian community, Trump Jr said it's not always easy to get the message, the truth and the facts down to the regular person and the voter because the media is controlled largely by the Left. “So, we have to make every effort to get out there, to be with people, to make sure that they understand what the actual facts are,” he asserted. Trump Jr, who is well connected with India, because of his family’s business and Indian Americans here, said the Indian Americans understand his father's work ethics.

“They understand his pragmatic approach. They understand results, more than talk. They're used to hearing talk. Results, they are not so used to. And so, I think it's why we've resonated very well within that community,” he said. “Trump is earning that though and their respect,” Guilfoyle observed. Responding to questions on the book, Trump Jr and Guilfoyle said it was driven by the feedback that they received from the ground while campaigning for the re-election of President Trump. “People ask me all the time, why are you in this State campaigning on the ground? Why are you doing so much work? Because we don't have the mainstream media doing our work for us. We actually have to be there,” he said. “I hear a lot about privilege being the son of a wealthy man, white in America. I hear a lot about privilege, but liberal privileges that hypocrisy where Hunter Biden can do all the things that they accused me of doing it, and not even be a story. If Joe Biden being able to destroy working class American families, ship their jobs to China and still be able to campaign as a man for the working class. It's asinine,” said Trump Jr.

“So, we're not just telling you, okay, commanding you to vote for Trump. We're saying, we want you to make an informed decision that you feel good about. Because we trust and respect your right to vote your right, to decide for yourself to not be brainwashed, like the left wants to make you a sheep, victim dependent mentality, and they want to hide the truth and facts from you,” Guilfoyle said. “Don put it all out there and we say, you be the judge. And that's, I believe in terms of my interactions with Indian Americans, they love and respect that, that you're actually honouring them and their ability to choose, to make an informed decision,” she said in response to a question.

