Only the votes cast by the people will determine the next governor, says INEC Chairman

In preparation for October 10, gubernatorial elections in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has assured that only the votes cast by the people of Ondo State will determine who becomes the next governor.

He disclosed this on Monday at the ongoing Stakeholders' meeting holding in Akure. According to his statement as quoted on twitter, the national headquarters of INEC will monitor the election throughout Ondo State.

"Our Zoom Situation Room will receive live reports from the field and respond to issues that may arise. Accredited observers and the media will also be invited to join at intervals.

"I wish to reassure the people of Ondo State that the Commission has taken every step to ensure that the election on Saturday is free, fair, credible, inclusive, and safe," he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as quoted said 33,783 police personnel would be deployed on election security duty in the State.

"In order to mitigate the identified threats, we shall be deploying, aside from our intelligence assets, a total of 33,783 police personnel on election security duty in Ondo State. This will comprise of 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 Special Police Units. The Police deployment will be complemented by an additional 3,500 manpower that will be drawn from other Security Agencies.

"This personnel shall be deployed to adequately secure the 3,009 Polling Units (PUs) in 203 Wards spread over the 18 Local Government Areas of the State."

He further stated that "Just as I assured of the avowed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to a free, fair, credible and successful election in Edo State, I stand here today to once again unequivocally reassure all political actors, electorates, local and international observers and other stakeholders that the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency in election security management in the country, and other security agencies shall maintain political neutrality and professional in the exercise of our statutory duties as provided for in the Electoral Act and other enabling laws in this Ondo gubernatorial election.