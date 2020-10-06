Left Menu
Left parties joint delegation meets Hathras victim's family, demands SC-monitored independent inquiry

A joint delegation of Left-wing parties after visiting the Hathras victim's family on Tuesday raised the demand for Supreme Court-monitored independent judicial inquiry and also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to not try to divert from the principal issue.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:07 IST
CPI leader D Raja talking to ANI in Hathras, UP on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi A joint delegation of Left-wing parties after visiting the Hathras victim's family on Tuesday raised the demand for Supreme Court-monitored independent judicial inquiry and also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to not try to divert from the principal issue.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary, D Raja, and CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, Amarjit Kaur, and others met the family today at their home in Hathras. "We have come here to stand by the victim's family and assured them justice. We want an independent judicial inquiry, and not from any government agency. What the constitution of India guarantees has been brazenly violated," Yechury said, after meeting the victim's family.

"All efforts are being made to try and divert the whole attention into making it some sort of caste conflict, all these are secondary. The principal issue is justice," he added. Meanwhile, speaking about the issue D Raja said, "This family, like any other Dalit family in the country, does not want sympathy, they want justice. We want SC-monitored judicial inquiry. This is a fight for defending human rights. Dalits are not treated as human beings."

The delegation asserted that ensuring justice is delivered in the matter wouldn't lead to defamation for anyone, including the state government. The Opposition stressed upon the need for conducting an independent judicial inquiry to find the culprits. They said that pieces of evidence should be collected, and the action should be taken at the earliest, and further urged the government not to delay the deliverance of justice under any pretexts.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has already accepted the demand for providing security raised by the victim's family. The police department deployed round-the-clock security outside the house of the Hathras victim, apart from personal security personnel to some finally members including the victim's brother, on Monday.

On October 2, the Uttar Pradesh government had suspended the then SP, DSP, an inspector and some other officials on the basis of the first report of a Special Investigation Team probing the matter, even as it handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The 19-year-old Hathras woman succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said that the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra".

Amid enormous outrage by the opposition parties and civil society since the teen's death on September 29, social media too erupted in protests after a video, purportedly showing the administration cremating the body without the presence of family members, went viral. (ANI)

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

