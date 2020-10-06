Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan meets Modi, discusses pending state issues
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state, including release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project. Reddy's meeting with Modi comes after eight months, amid strong rumours of his party YSR Congress joining the NDA. It is not known whether political issues were discussed during the meeting.
In the 40-minute meeting, Reddy discussed the pending dues and approvals for various projects like Kadapa Steel Plant, according to official sources. YSR Congress's parliamentary party chief V Vijaya Sai Reddy was also present in the meeting. The chief minister requested Modi for early release of pending revenue grant of Rs 10,000 crore, Rs 3,250 crore funds for the Polavaram project, besides setting up of a high court in Kurnool district, the sources added.
He also requested the prime minister to fulfill all promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. After his meeting with Modi, Reddy attended the Apex Council meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over Krishna-Godavari river water-sharing issue via video conference. Thereafter, he immediately left for Vijayawada in his private flight.
