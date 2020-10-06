MP bypolls: Congress announces candidates for 4 seats

Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for four seats in Madhya Pradesh where polling for bypolls will be held in November. The party fielded Rakesh Mawai from Morena, Hemant Katare from Mehgaon, Ram Siya Bharati from Malhara and Kamal Patel from Badnawar.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)