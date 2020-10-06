Maha minister denies using 'foul' language in viral clip

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday denied reports that he had used foul language while addressing some people, after a video went viral on social media. Though Sattar is not seen in the clip and a voice using foul language can be heard amidst commotion, opposition BJP has demanded action against the minister of state.

"This video is doctored. It was created by my opponents to malign my image as they cannot tolerate the welfare work being done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for people," Sattar told reporters. However, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar claimed that Sattar abused some youths who raised questions about farmers and the Maratha quota issue.

"The government should investigate and register a case against Sattar," he said in a video statement.