Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House contact tracing questioned as COVID-19 spreads in Washington

But several staff, guests and journalists at the event or on the flight told Reuters they have not been contacted by the White House medical team. Ideally, anyone who was at the White House the weekend before Trump said he was infected should be quarantining, "especially in this case where there is a cluster emerging," said Jeremy Konyndyk, from the Center for Global Development think tank, who previously led the U.S. response to the Ebola outbreak.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:50 IST
White House contact tracing questioned as COVID-19 spreads in Washington
Representative image Image Credit: freevsg.org

The White House contact tracing program is too haphazard to pinpoint or halt a COVID-19 outbreak that was rapidly spreading in the U.S. capital city, health experts and city officials said on Tuesday.

Washington reported https://coronavirus.dc.gov/release/coronavirus-data-october-5-2020 105 new cases of the coronavirus for Oct 5, the mayor's office said, the highest figure since June. Elected officials who represent Washington and surrounding areas where many White House and other government workers live said they feared the outbreak connected to the Trump administration was "out of control."

President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that he and his wife, Melania, were infected, and the list of people who were in their proximity or at the White House in the days before the disclosure was still growing. A presidential military aide and a military valet were the latest to test positive for the highly contagious disease.

White House staff tests are not reported with the rest of the city's results, and local officials are concerned staff and visitors could spread it to family and friends. "We are alarmed and dismayed by the casual disregard for the health of our community, including constituents who work at the White House as staff, agents or officers of the United States Secret Service, journalists of the White House Correspondents Association, and the general public," a group of Congressional Democrats who represent the city and nearby Maryland and Virginia said in a statement.

A White House event on Sept. 26 for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was suspected of spreading infections, as was an Air Force One flight that evening with Trump. But several staff, guests and journalists at the event or on the flight told Reuters they have not been contacted by the White House medical team.

Ideally, anyone who was at the White House the weekend before Trump said he was infected should be quarantining, "especially in this case where there is a cluster emerging," said Jeremy Konyndyk, from the Center for Global Development think tank, who previously led the U.S. response to the Ebola outbreak. Contact tracers should be identifying where the cluster of infected cases was at the White House, said Konyndyk, notifying anyone who was near them, and trying to pinpoint the "index case," or person who likely spread the virus to everyone else.

Then they should go backward to follow that person's movements over previous days, and notify people the spreader was with, he said. Instead, some White House guests, visitors and reporters are taking matters into their own hands.

Reverend Paul Scalia of the St. James Catholic Church in suburban Virginia, who attended the Sept. 26 ceremony at the Rose Garden, made arrangements for testing and quarantined as soon as he heard of the president's condition on Friday. "The lack of masks and social distancing at that event has become a legitimate cause of concern, especially since the President's Covid-19 diagnosis and hospitalization," Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, said in a letter https://www.stjamescatholic.org/current-events/father-scalias-most-recent-constant-contact to his church. He said White House staff told him he could remove his mask after testing negative before the event.

Other politicians are going about life as usual. Defying airline policy banning those who have been exposed, three Republican members of Congress from Minnesota - Representatives Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn - flew home from Washington on Friday despite having traveled with Trump to and from a rally in Duluth on Wednesday.

Aides to the three lawmakers, who had tested negative for coronavirus, did not respond to requests for comment about whether there had been any contact tracing. During a flight after the Sept. 26 White House event, an unmasked Trump came back to the rear of the plane to speak to journalists, including a Reuters correspondent, standing just a few feet away.

New York Times correspondent Michael Shear, who was on the flight and later tested positive for the virus, told Axios his wife has also tested positive. "The collateral damage is going to be pretty significant, I think," he said. No one at the White House had reached out to him to trace his contacts despite his proximity to the president, he said.

Spokesman Judd Deere said the White House has a "robust contact tracing program led by the White House Medical Unit with CDC integration," and added it was "consistent with CDC guidelines." There is currently no regular testing and tracing regime in place for the more than 20,000 people who work in the dozen buildings that form the U.S. Capitol complex.

Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have resisted establishing one, at least partly because of the huge number of people involved, arguing that the 535 members of Congress should not cut ahead of others in more dire need of testing.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. survival camps to activate due to fear of election violence

A chain of U.S. survival communities plan to activate and open to members for the first time over fears of violence following the presidential election on Nov. 3.Fortitude Ranch camps in West Virginia and Colorado will open on election day ...

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock musics greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halens death was announced on Twitter...

Infected Trump working from residence; West Wing spaces considered

U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said o...

White House butlers who serve First Family face infection risk from Trumps

U.S. President Donald Trumps return to the White House Monday evening put people who work in the building at an increased risk of catching COVID-19, the disease that had killed over 210,000 Americans, doctors and health officials say. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020