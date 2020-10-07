Left Menu
Model code of conduct for Nov 7 Manipur bypolls comes into force

The by-elections to the seats of Saitu (ST) in Kangpokpi district, Singhat (ST) in Churachandpur, Lilong and Wangjing Tentha in Thoubal and Wangoi in Imphal West were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs elected in 2017 resigned from the party in August.

Updated: 07-10-2020 11:02 IST
Model code of conduct for Nov 7 Manipur bypolls comes into force

The model code of conduct for the by-elections scheduled to be held for five assembly seats of Manipur on November 7 has come into effect, an official said. The five assembly seats fall under Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

Mark III EVMs besides VVPAT machines will be used for the by-elections, a release quoting state Chief Electoral Officer P K Singh said on Tuesday. Elderly and differently-abled persons besides COVID-19 patients who are under quarantine can cast their votes through postal ballot, it said.

Singh said deletion or correction of electoral rolls will not be allowed but additions can be done 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations on October 20, the Department of Information and Public Relations release said. The by-elections to the seats of Saitu (ST) in Kangpokpi district, Singhat (ST) in Churachandpur, Lilong and Wangjing Tentha in Thoubal and Wangoi in Imphal West were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs elected in 2017 resigned from the party in August.

