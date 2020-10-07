Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press Association, IWPC condemn arrest of Hathras-bound scribe by UP police

The Press Association and the Indian Women Press Corps on Wednesday described the arrest of a Hathras bound journalist as the Uttar Pradesh government’s attempt to "silence" the media and demanded his immediate release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:16 IST
Press Association, IWPC condemn arrest of Hathras-bound scribe by UP police

The Press Association and the Indian Women Press Corps on Wednesday described the arrest of a Hathras bound journalist as the Uttar Pradesh government’s attempt to "silence" the media and demanded his immediate release. Siddique Kappan and three others were arrested in Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman was assaulted and allegedly gangraped on September 14. She died a fortnight later in a Delhi hospital. Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said the four people had links with the Popular Front of India and its affiliate in Mathura.

"The UP government claims that the journalist has links with some groups but has not offered any proof in this regard," the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) and the Press Association said in a statement. Condemning the arrest of Kappan, a contributor for a Kerala-based website, they pointed out that he was on his way to Hathras to report on the story.

His mobile phone and laptop were seized by the police, the statement said. The state government had banned the entry of the media in Hathras for two days, denying journalists their right to report the story from Hathras, thereby violating the right of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution,  the IWPC and Press Association said.

Demanding Kappan's immediate release and return of his equipment, they decried the “UP government's attempt to silence the media and create an atmosphere of fear by the arrest of the journalist". The Press Association is a media body of accredited journalists, while the IWPC is an association of women journalists. The PFI has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.       In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Delhi unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) sought Kappan's immediate release, saying he is "a senior Delhi-based journalist working for several Malayalam media houses, including azhimukham.com".

The KUWJ also wrote a similar letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order Kappan's release..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Anti-smog guns deployed at large construction sites to control pollution

Anti-smog guns have been deployed at large construction sites in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution. The air quality index AQI was reported at 260 in Anand Vihar and at 238 in Rohini -- both in the...

Czech rise in COVID-19 cases fastest in Europe

The Czech Republic reported a record 4,457 new coronavirus cases in a single day, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, as a spike in infections over the past month is now rising at Europes fastest pace.The daily rise in new COVID-19 ca...

Over 93,500 data science jobs vacant in India: Study

Over 93,500 data science jobs were vacant in India at the end of August 2020, a study conducted by EdTech company Great Learning said. Despite COVID 19, the enthusiasm and optimism around the analytics function continues to remain high with...

Shaheen Bagh protest: Occupying public spaces not acceptable, says SC

Occupying public places for protests is not acceptable and areas like Shaheen Bagh -- which had seen prolonged anti-CAA demonstrations starting December last year -- cannot be occupied indefinitely, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday. It s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020