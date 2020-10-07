Memorial dedicated to Suresh Angadi will be built in New Delhi: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that a memorial will be built, in New Delhi, honouring late Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died of coronavirus recently. Angadi, a Lok Sabha member from Belagavi constituency, succumbed to COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on September 23.

As per the coronavirus protocol, his last rites were performed in the national capital. A fortnight after his demise, the Chief Minister visited Belagavi and called on Angadi's family members and paid homage to the departed soul.

Later addressing reporters, Yediyurappa said a memorial dedicated to Suresh Angadi will be built in New Delhi. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar, Angadi's relative, recalled the late union minister's contribution to several projects, which were pending for many years.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resource Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi too were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister..