Kenya: President Kenyatta announces 3 days of prayer from October 9 to October 11

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a national weekend of prayer from October 9 to October 11, during which Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The head of state added that he would lead the country in an inter-faith national prayer service that will be held at State House, Nairobi starting 10 am on Saturday.

The country has been struggling with COVID-19 cases, terrorism, corruption, and rising political tensions as witnessed in Murang' a on October 4.

The inter-faith prayer service will be broadcast live to the entire country on all leading television, radio, and digital media platforms.

The national prayer service coincides with Huduma Day which was previously Moi Day and renamed in 2019.

The late former President Daniel Arap Moi had wished that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

On the sidelines, Kenyans will be waiting to see whether Deputy President William Ruto will attend alongside ODM leader Raila Odinga after skipping the National COVID-19 Conference on September 28.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi are expected to represent Parliament while the Judiciary will be represented by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Kenya Defence Forces will be represented by Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai will be representing the police.

Council of Governors Chair Wycliffe Oparanya will represent county governments.

During the last prayer day held at State House in March 2020, Kenyatta urged Kenyans to always remember that when a nation trusts in God, it prospers.

