Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress organises protest demanding justice for Hathras rape victim

The Congress Arunachal Pradesh unit on Wednesday organised a 'silent protest' here demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim and her family.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:06 IST
Congress organises protest demanding justice for Hathras rape victim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Arunachal Pradesh unit on Wednesday organised a 'silent protest' here demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim and her family. Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki participating in the protest said that the recent incident of alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the consciousness of every citizen in the country.

Tuki also criticised the UP Police for allegedly roughing up senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 1 when he was leading a party delegation to meet the family members of the victim. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras district by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.

She was cremated in the early hours of September 30 with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020