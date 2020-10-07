Left Menu
NDMC panel deputy chief alleges corruption, chairman rebuffs

Chairman of the Standing Committee, Chhail Bihari Goswami, said Yadav had taken the name of an official "without any proof to substantiate the accusation". The panel chief claimed, "a report has been sent to the Delhi BJP to take action against him".

07-10-2020
Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the BJP-led NDMC, Vijender Yadav on Wednesday stoked a controversy during its meeting by alleging "corruption" in a corporation department, prompting civic officials to leave the proceedings midway. Chairman of the Standing Committee, Chhail Bihari Goswami, said Yadav had taken the name of an official "without any proof to substantiate the accusation".

The panel chief claimed, "a report has been sent to the Delhi BJP to take action against him". Yadav, a nominated member of the House, levelled the allegation during the meeting of the panel at the Civic Centre here.

Despite several attempts, he could not be immediately reached out for comments. No sooner had he started speaking, fellow members of the panel and its chairman prompted him to "stop making the allegation" and sit down.

However, Yadav continued to read his written speech, eventually prompting NDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to intervene. The civic officers present in the meeting then left the proceedings midway.

Goswami soon after announced from the dais, "None of this will go into the minutes of the meeting". "Any member can use the platform of the House or a Standing Committee to voice concern, but no allegation can be made without any proof, by anyone, even though that member be from our own party. There is a sanctity of NDMC as a civic body, which can't be lowered," he said.

"Therefore, we have forwarded a report on Yadav to Delhi BJP, to take action against him for this episode," Goswami claimed..

