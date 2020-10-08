Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan's King Abdullah appoints palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh PM

Unemployment hit a record 23% in the second quarter, while poverty has deepened in a country whose aid-dependent economy was struggling before the crisis. Outgoing Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz, who was appointed in 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over IMF austerity moves, has faced growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic and his failure to combat corruption.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 08-10-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 02:48 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah appoints palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh PM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday appointed veteran diplomat and palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh as the country's new prime minister, days after accepting the resignation of Omar al-Razzaz, the royal palace said. The monarch dissolved parliament on Sept. 27 at the end of its four-year term, a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.

In a letter of designation, the monarch said he entrusted British educated Khasawneh, who has been a palace advisor since last year after a career mostly spent as a diplomat and peace negotiator with Israel, to form a cabinet of qualified ministers who would rise to the country's challenges. "The formation of this government comes at an exceptional time," the monarch said, referring to the fast spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the new government should boost capacity in the health care system amid medical fears it could collapse if community spread gets out of control.

Khasawneh will oversee parliamentary elections due on Nov. 10 whose outcome is expected under an electoral law that marginalises the Islamist opposition to maintain a majority of pro-government deputies. The country is facing a peak in COVID-19 infections at a time of rising popular discontent over worsening economic conditions and curbs on public freedoms under emergency laws.

Jordan's economy is expected to shrink by 6% this year as the country of 10 million grapples with its worst economic crisis in many years, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic. Unemployment hit a record 23% in the second quarter, while poverty has deepened in a country whose aid-dependent economy was struggling before the crisis.

Outgoing Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz, who was appointed in 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over IMF austerity moves, has faced growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic and his failure to combat corruption. International rights groups lambasted the authorities for arresting hundreds of teacher activists after dissolving their opposition-led elected union last July.

The detention of scores of dissidents and civic activists for criticism of the government media has raised alarm over a tighter authoritarian grip, rights groups and independent politicians say.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen

The World Health Organization, UNICEF and partners said there are about 2 million stillbirths every year, mostly in the developing world, according to the first-ever global estimates published on Thursday. The UN health agency said that las...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Brazil approached 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the United States, while daily infections hit a record high in France and the Netherlands.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tra...

What women want: Female vote key but policies lacking in New Zealand election

New Zealands upcoming general election has the rare distinction of providing a choice of two female candidates as the countrys next leader in a poll that could be decided by the female vote.Yet there is growing criticism that neither incumb...

Texas governor gives OK for bars to begin reopening

Republican Gov Greg Abbott said Wednesday that bars can begin reopening in Texas for the first time since June, ending one of the last full coronavirus lockdown measures put in place following a deadly summer outbreak. However, Abbotts orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020