Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. vice presidential debate reinforces concerns of policy deadlock

Other strategists argue that if the Democrats take the White House and both chambers of Congress then fiscal stimulus will be enacted without big delays, which would support stocks and the dollar. However, the main scenario for many is that the presidential debates will not sway U.S. voters much, that global equities will trade in tight ranges before the election and then swing violently afterwards.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:41 IST
U.S. vice presidential debate reinforces concerns of policy deadlock

A U.S. vice presidential debate on Wednesday reinforced expectations for a tight U.S. election next month that could result in no clear outcome and hurt stock markets. Republican Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic rival candidate Kamala Harris clashed on Wednesday over President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, economic policy, law enforcement, and race relations.

S&P 500 index futures rose 0.3% as the debate ended, building on earlier gains of 0.16%, but analysts say neither side emerged a clear winner. The dollar barely moved and Treasury yields held steady. Opinion polls show support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is rising, but some investors are more sceptical and warn that the election is so close that market volatility could rise after the Nov. 3 vote.

"The race is neck and neck. Trump will dispute the results and we won't know right away," said Akira Takei, global fixed income fund manager at Asset Management One in Tokyo. "Policy will be put on hold. The U.S. economy will fall off a fiscal cliff due to a lack of support. Equities will become very fragile. People are on the sidelines now, but Treasury yields will eventually come down."

Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls and has an advantage of 12 percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters. Bettors on British exchange Smarkets give Biden a 66% chance of winning the election, down from 68% before the debate. Trump's chances rose to 33% from 32%.

The S&P 500 has rallied 56% from its low in March when panic over the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was hospitalized for three nights but returned on Monday to the White House, where the virus has infected dozens of members of his inner circle.

If Trump makes a recovery and is healthy enough to participate in a second presidential debate next week, it could help him at the polls, said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo. Other strategists argue that if the Democrats take the White House and both chambers of Congress then fiscal stimulus will be enacted without big delays, which would support stocks and the dollar.

However, the main scenario for many is that the presidential debates will not sway U.S. voters much, that global equities will trade in tight ranges before the election and then swing violently afterwards. "I think this debate didn't change things very fundamentally," Gary Ng, economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

"In Asia, people are still taking a wait and see approach, and that there will continue to be more volatility ahead of the election date."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu shares her picture with serene backdrop in Maldives

Giving a glimpse of her vacation in the Maldives, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a standout picture of herself with the serene blue backdrop on social media. The Pink actor shared a picture on Instagram amid the various shades of bl...

India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: report

Indias sulphur dioxide SO2 emissions, which contribute to air pollution, recorded a significant decline of approximately six per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the steepest dip in four years, a report has said.&#160; However, India cont...

Surat couple stitches free masks for underprivileged from leftover fabrics

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To help...

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020