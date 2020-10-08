Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-fifths of JD(U)'s candidates in Bihar polls are women

Verma, who was the state's social welfare minister till a few years ago, had to step down in disgrace when it was alleged that her husband had close ties with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. More skeletons tumbled out of her cupboard when a CBI team raided her Cheria Bariyarpur residence and discovered a huge quantity of ammunition.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:33 IST
One-fifths of JD(U)'s candidates in Bihar polls are women

Nearly one-fifths of the candidates fielded by the ruling JD(U) in Bihar assembly polls are women -- in line with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's emphasis on empowering females through a slew of measures, most notable, though controversial, being the prohibition law. The party has clinched a seat-sharing deal with the BJP, under which it got 122 constituencies in the 243-strong assembly. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has been accommodated by the JD(U) with seven seats from its quota. Of the remaining 115 candidates, whose names have been announced, 22 are women.

The choice of candidates, though, might be raising eyebrows in some cases. One such instance is the candidature of Manju Verma from Cheria Bariyarpur in Begusarai district. Verma, who was the state's social welfare minister till a few years ago, had to step down in disgrace when it was alleged that her husband had close ties with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

More skeletons tumbled out of her cupboard when a CBI team raided her Cheria Bariyarpur residence and discovered a huge quantity of ammunition. Subsequently an Arms Act case was slapped on the husband-wife duo. Besides, quite a few candidates happen to be wives of those with criminal backgrounds, whom the party may stand accused of trying to accommodate while appearing to maintain a distance.

One such candidate is Manorama Devi -- a sitting MLC from Gaya district -- whose late husband Bindeshwari Prasad Yadav was a local muscleman. Her son's involvement in a road rage case four years ago had caused the JD(U) to suspend her from the party. She is now the party's official candidate from Sherghati in Gaya. The party's choice of candidates may, however, be hailed in places like Dumraon where it has dropped its sitting MLA Dadan Pahalwan, a maverick muscleman, and reposed its trust in Anjum Ara, one of its state spokespersons who is relatively young and enjoys a clean image.

The chief minister, who also heads the JD(U), by virtue of his belief in the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia, swears by the equality of sexes. After he achieved power in the state in 2005, his first five years in office were much talked about for measures such as free uniforms and free bicycles for school-going girls. His reign was also marked by introduction of reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies.

Although the state has one of the worst police to population ratios in the country, Kumar makes it a point to remind in his speeches that the percentage of females in uniform in Bihar was better than what it is in other states. While Kumar's political alignments have swayed violently during his decade and half as chief minister, his pro-women stance has remained unwavering.

In 2015, when he had stunned all by forging an alliance with arch rival Lalu Prasad's RJD, he came out with the jaw-dropping promise of enforcing prohibition if he returned to power. Kumar brought in the prohibition law in April, 2016 fulfilling the electoral promise he had made to women who had been complaining that their menfolk splurge their earnings on liquor, get drunk and cause nuisance at home.

Allegations of a thriving boot-legging industry coming up in the wake and harassment of people on account of some draconian provisions of the prohibition have left the chief minister unfazed. He followed up the measure with campaigns against dowry and child marriage - declaring that the state must adopt social reform measures if it were to prosper.

His blueprint for the next five years titled 'saat nishchay' (seven resolves) part-2 also contains several measures to ensure greater empowerment of women in the state. PTI NAC RMS RMS

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to be out tomorrow

Dropping a short teaser of his upcoming flick Laxmmi Bomb, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on Friday. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a short video that features a bomb ...

SC sets aside HC order allowing Chinmayanand to get copy of statement of rape victim

The Supreme Court Thursday set aside an Allahabad High Court order allowing former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand to get a copy of statement of a woman law student recorded before a magistrate in connection with a rape case agai...

Symptoms poor marker for COVID-19 infections, UK study finds

Nearly 86 per cent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 during lockdown did not have any of the known coronavirus symptoms such as cough, fever and loss of taste or smell, a new UK study revealed on Thursday. The University College Lo...

UN refugee agency condemns ‘brutal and callous’ killings in Burkina Faso

The 25 people all men were part of a group of 46 people, who were returning to their homes from the town of Pissila, hoping for improved security there. A twenty-sixth person, also a man, was seriously injured and left for dead by the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020