Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait's new crown prince pledges commitment to democracy and peace

New ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad, 83, assumed power last Wednesday in the U.S.-allied OPEC member state as it faces a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic against the backdrop of continued tensions between larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran. Sheikh Meshal, addressing parliament, said Kuwait would uphold its regional and international commitments and "its path of peace and democratic approach".

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:43 IST
Kuwait's new crown prince pledges commitment to democracy and peace
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait's new Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah took the oath of office in parliament on Thursday, pledging the Gulf Arab state's commitment to democracy and peace and calling on Kuwaitis to shun divisions.

The assembly unanimously endorsed the octogenarian Sheikh Meshal for the role in what has been a smooth succession that retained power firmly within the ruling family's oldest ranks following last week's death of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad. New ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad, 83, assumed power last Wednesday in the U.S.-allied OPEC member state as it faces a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic against the backdrop of continued tensions between larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Sheikh Meshal, addressing parliament, said Kuwait would uphold its regional and international commitments and "its path of peace and democratic approach". He pledged to "raise the banner of popular participation and promote a tolerant spirit that shuns division."

Diplomats and analysts say that due to Sheikh Nawaf's low-key style and age, he may delegate a larger portion of responsibilities to Sheikh Meshal, a forceful figure who had been deputy head of the National Guard since 2004 and before that headed State Security for 13 years, shunning public-facing roles. The succession is not expected to alter oil policy or a foreign policy shaped by Sheikh Sabah that defended Arab unity and balanced ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran and former occupier Iraq.

Sheikh Meshal's rise stands in contrast to some other Gulf states, most notably Saudi Arabia, where ruling families are starting to give top jobs to younger princes. Sheikh Nawaf and Sheikh Meshal, both brothers of the late ruler, are expected to focus on domestic issues as the country prepares for parliamentary elections this year and the government tries to shore up its finances.

Frequent clashes between the hand-picked cabinet, in which ruling family members hold most senior posts, and the assembly have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolution of parliament, hindering investment and economic reforms. "We face a challenging period ... which does not allow for divisions, and maintaining national unity is a serious and joint responsibility," Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid said in parliament on Thursday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PMSPMS

PMSPMS...

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet as tensions ease

The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey have met on the sidelines of a conference in Slovakia and agreed to set a date for the start of a new round of exploratory talks between the two, officials said Wednesday. A dispute between the two...

SC pulls up Centre over 'evasive' affidavit on pleas alleging discriminatory media coverage over Jamaat congregation

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Central government for having a junior officer file an evasive affidavit full of unnecessary and nonsensical averments on pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreadi...

Eli Lilly in deal to supply COVID-19 treatments to low income countries

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement with the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for potential supply of its experimental antibody treatments for COVID-19 to low and middle-income countries.As part of the deal, Lil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020