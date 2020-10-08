Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Bengal, BJP will defeat Mamata regime: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday, in a series of tweets, attacked Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its misrule in West Bengal and declared that BJP workers have resolved to fight against it democratically.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:33 IST
People of Bengal, BJP will defeat Mamata regime: Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday, in a series of tweets, attacked Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its misrule in West Bengal and declared that BJP workers have resolved to fight against it democratically. "Mamata Banerjee's karyakartas (workers) and the Gov machinery led by her have unleashed brute force upon BJP karyakartas in an attempt to prevent them from holding protests against her tyrannical & bloodied misrule in West Bengal. Such misuse of power is totally unacceptable & condemnable," Nadda tweeted.

"I want to clearly tell her again that BJP karyakartas have resolved to fight her corrupt, violent and dictatorial rule democratically to restore Bengal's lost glory and pride. The people of Bengal and BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel. #NabannoCholo," he added. Nadda further stated: "Beating up peaceful protestors, hurling country-made bombs and using water cannon on their protest march show Mamata Banerjee's frustration because she knows that her days in power are numbered and the people of Bengal have made up their mind to throw out her tyrannical govt."

The BJP chief further claimed that political violence has increased in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee as compared to the previous left regime. "The only thing Mamata Banerjee's government has done better than the previous Left regimes is increasing brutality and political violence against political opponents. Bengal has been burning under her administration, which patronises violent elements," he said.

"BJP's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave @BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence," he added. Earlier today, West Bengal Police used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers in Kolkata who had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers, and goon politics in West Bengal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to him as ordered by an inte...

Liverpool signs on goalie Marcelo Pitaluga

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense. Liverpool FC can confirm the permanent signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, the Premier League side said in a statement.The 17-ye...

Expanding wearable segment after overwhelming response from Indian market: Honor

Chinese smart devices maker Honor has expanded its wearable devices portfolio in India after receiving an overwhelming response from the market, a top company official said on Thursday. According to the IDC worldwide quarterly wearable d...

Many will die if COVID vaccine is not declared 'global common good': Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday warned that many lives will be lost due to COVID-19 if the coronavirus vaccine is not declared a global common good. He also said the vaccine should not be patented by anyone as it will be difficult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020