Pawar holds meeting with NCP ministers on farm laws, COVID-19

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday held a review meeting with the partys ministers in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on several issues, including the three farm laws enacted by the Centre and the COVID-19 situation in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:23 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday held a review meeting with the partys ministers in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on several issues, including the three farm laws enacted by the Centre and the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government, in which the NCP is a key partner, has decided to set up a cabinet sub- committee to take a decision on the implementation of the new farm sector laws.

The Centres farm laws, labour reforms were discussed during the meeting. Senior leaders of the party tried to understand our views about the laws as ministers and public representatives, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters after the meeting. Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said the NCP president will discuss the issue also with the partys leaders in Delhi.

The deputy chief minister said the current COVID-19 situation in the state also came up for discussion during the meeting. Accompanied by Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Ajit Pawar said of late, the number of recovered patients is more than the new COVID-19 infections.

Of course, we will need to ensure consistency in our efforts, he added. Ministers Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik, Dilip Walse Patil and Jitendra Awhad and senior party leader Praful Patel, too, attended the meeting.

