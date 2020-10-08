Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Michel says Brexit talks facing moment of truth

Talks on a deal between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship face a moment of truth ahead of a meeting of EU leaders next week, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday. Michel, speaking in Dublin after talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, urged Britain to put its cards on the table, saying the bloc needed clarity about their position.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:51 IST
EU's Michel says Brexit talks facing moment of truth
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

Talks on a deal between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship face a moment of truth ahead of a meeting of EU leaders next week, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.

Michel, speaking in Dublin after talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, urged Britain to put its cards on the table, saying the bloc needed clarity about their position. "The coming days are crucial. This is the moment of truth. There is only one week to go before the European Council" meeting on Oct. 15-16, Michel told journalists.

"This is a challenging situation. We think we need more clarity and we will see if it is possible to make real and concrete progress," he said. The two sides say they are inching towards a deal that would govern around $900 billion in trade after Dec. 31 - when the current transitional arrangements end - though sticking points remain on fishing, level playing field issues and governance.

Martin said the mood around the talks had changed in recent weeks, leading to intensified engagement between the two sides. "But mood is one thing, it does need substance to follow," Martin said.

The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, more than three years after it voted 52%-48% for Brexit in a 2016 referendum. The two sides are now trying to work out how everything from cars to Camembert to whisky will trade.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Streets main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum.Two days...

Health officials voice concern as UK reports 17,540 new COVID cases

Health officials warned that there was a definite and sustained rise in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom after more than 17,540 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday, up by more than 3,000 from the 14,162 reported the day before.A f...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...

Anti-judiciary remarks:AP HC raps state govt for not filing cases against ruling YSR Cong leaders

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday observed that the comments against the judiciary made by some ruling YSR Congress leaders in social media were perilous to democracy and criticised the state government for not filing cases against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020