Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family farm worker arrested for ‘raping’ 15-yr-old girl: Police

Rajasthan’s BJP president Satish Poonia, meanwhile, met the victim's family and accused the Gehlot government of having failed in controlling the crime against women and children in the state. Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the accused, identified as Gangaram, 24, was placed under arrest on Thursday.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:19 IST
Family farm worker arrested for ‘raping’ 15-yr-old girl: Police

A man working in the family farm of a 15-year-old Barmer girl was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping her with the police saying he was the sole offender. The victim had accused two unknown men of raping her earlier on Tuesday in Barmer’s Sheo police station area, but SHO Vikram Sandoo said the primary investigation revealed that only the arrested accused, known to the girl, was involved in the crime.

“The matter, however, is being investigated further to ascertain more facts,” he said. Rajasthan’s BJP president Satish Poonia, meanwhile, met the victim's family and accused the Gehlot government of having failed in controlling the crime against women and children in the state.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the accused, identified as Gangaram, 24, was placed under arrest on Thursday. “The accused was detained last night for interrogation on the basis of suspicion and it became clear during the questioning that he raped the girl,” police said. SHO Sandoo said the accused used to work as a labourer in the farming field of victim's grandfather. “They were familiar to each other,” he said. The FIR was registered against unidentified persons as the victim had said she did not know the culprits. The alleged rape took place under the Sheo police station area on Tuesday evening when the victim's family members had gone to cast their votes in the panchayat election, they said. The victim had alleged that two men took her on a bike to a secluded place and raped her. They also clicked pictures of the act. she had said. "A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act based on a complaint by the victim's family members," the SHO said. The chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, meanwhile, visited the district hospital to meet the girl.

Beniwal raised objections that the rape victim was admitted to the general ward. She said the rape victim should have been kept in a separate ward and not in the general ward after which the district hospital authorities shifted the girl to a 'cottage' ward. Poonia, meanwhile, met the victim's family members and demanded speedy action in the case. He said the crime rate has increased in the state and the cases of crime against women are on the rise under the Congress rule.

“Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has failed in keeping law and order under control. Crimes against women are increasing and this situation is more dangerous than the corona pandemic,” he said. Poonia said the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit Rajasthan too..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; 15 more die

Rajasthan recorded 2,138 new coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,52,605 on Thursday, while 15 more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the states death toll to 1,605, according to an official report. Hanumangarh and Jaipur reported two...

DJB to construct innovation and research centre, testing lab with latest tech

The Delhi Jal Board will construct an innovation and research centre at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which will carry out pilot studies and allied works like onsite pilot testing, surveys, micro analysis and experts visits. At a mee...

Man gets double lung transplant, recovers

Doctors at a corporate hospital here on Thursday claimed to have successfully performed a double lung transplant surgery on a 39-year-old man and after a robust recovery, the recipient was discharged. The patients lung condition deteriorate...

India will always support our Afghan sisters and brothers in their quest for peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi post his interaction with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said that India will always support our Afghan sisters and brothers in their quest for peace amid the int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020