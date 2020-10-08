Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Governor, Thackeray, Pawar condole Paswan's death

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said he was a popular leader who stood for deprived and weaker sections of the society.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST
Maha Governor, Thackeray, Pawar condole Paswan's death

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said he was a popular leader who stood for deprived and weaker sections of the society. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief over the death of the veteran politician and paid rich tributes to him.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country, died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the age of 74. Koshyari said Paswan was one of the most popular leaders from Bihar and enjoyed strong mass support.

He had the distinction of serving as a Union minister in various governments and handling different portfolios ably, the governor said. "We have lost a great parliamentarian and a popular leader," Koshyari said.

Thackeray said Paswan was connected with ordinary people all through his long political career. The country has lost a leader who stood for deprived and weaker sectionsof the society, the CM said.

Pawar also expressed grief over Paswans death. Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan. He was a veteran leader and founder of Lok Janshakti Party.

"I had a long association with him as a Parliamentarian. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP, Pawar tweeted. In Nagpur, Gadkari, a Union minister, said Paswan had an important contribution in upliftment of the poor, deprived and underprivileged sections of the society.

Gadkari tweeted, "I am numbed by the news of passing away of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. My emotional tributes to him. "Paswanji had an important contribution in the development of poor, deprived and underprivileged. May the Lord Grant peace to his soul and strength to his family," said the BJP leader.

