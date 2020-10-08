Fact-finding team of Left MPs to visit Hathras on Sunday

A fact-finding team, led by Left Front MPs, will visit Hathras on October 11, CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem said on Thursday. According to a statement, the team, comprising MPs from CPI(M), CPI and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), will visit the Hathras victim's house and meet the family, neighbours and others villagers.

"The team of MPs, including Elamaram Kareem and Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya of CPI(M), Binoy Vishwam of CPI and M V Shreyams Kumar of LJD, has also decided to hold a meeting with the district collector and police chief to enquire about the safety of the parents and relatives of the victim as there have been incidents of constant attacks on them," the statement read. The fact-finding team will submit its report to the President, Chief Justice of India and Prime Minister.

The Hathras case has sparked enormous outrage with a series of intense protests being observed across the nation. The protesters also took to social media after the victim was cremated by the administration allegedly in absence of the family members. Following this, outsiders were not allowed in Hathras for many days since the death of the victim on September 29. Even the media was allowed there only from last Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh government in an affidavit to the Supreme Court stated that "extraordinary circumstances forced (the) district administration to take the extraordinary step of cremating the victim at night in presence of and with the consent of (the) family members." (ANI)