AP Governor, CM condole Paswan's demise

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan, 74, died at a hospital in Delhi, where he underwent a heart surgery recently.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the passing away of the Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) chief, saying he had over five decades of public life and been the voice of the downtrodden. The governor said Paswan always fought for the rights of Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society.

I pray Lord Sri Jagannath and Lord Sri Venkateswara for his soul to rest in peace and offer my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family," he said in a separate statement. He also recalled that Paswan had opposed the Emergency and was arrested.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the demise of senior leader Sri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was a towering leader who leaves behind a rich political legacy which will remain unparalleled for a long time. The nation will truly miss him and his selfless service."