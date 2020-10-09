Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP march to Titagarh PS on Friday for CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

Barrackpore MP and senior party leader Arjun Singh told reporters that those behind the audacious murder of Shukla cannot be brought to book unless the probe is handed over to CBI from the state CID. Shukla, a close aide of Singh and a councillor was shot dead on October 4 evening by a gang of four bike-borne men very near Titagarh police station when he was talking to some BJP workers outside the party office on B T Road.

PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:01 IST
BJP march to Titagarh PS on Friday for CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP intensifying its stir against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has called a march to Titagarh police station on Friday to press for a CBI probe into the murder of party leader Manish Shukla. Barrackpore MP and senior party leader Arjun Singh told reporters that those behind the audacious murder of Shukla cannot be brought to book unless the probe is handed over to CBI from the state CID.

Shukla, a close aide of Singh and a councillor was shot dead on October 4 evening by a gang of four bike-borne men very near Titagarh police station when he was talking to some BJP workers outside the party office on B T Road. Shukla's father accompanied by senior BJP leaders had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar the next day demanding a CBI probe into his murder.

Singh said, "We will intensify our protests for CBI inquiry into the killing of Shukla which was plotted by Trinamool Congress to weaken BJP's organisation in Barrackpore-Titagarh belt. The real culprits will have to be unearthed. "We will peacefully protest outside Titagarh police station tomorrow. But we hope police will not do anything which will worsen the situation during the protest," he said.

The BJP and the police clashed in Kolkata and in neighbouring Howrah city on Thursday as a large number of saffron party workers and supporters took out a march to the state secretariat over wosening law and order defying COVID-19 regulations. The rally will begin from Titagarh station and terminate before Titagarh police station.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and BP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya visited Shukla's residence at Khardah on Thursday evening and told family members the party will launch a fierce protest demanding that his assailants are punished. Ghosh later told reporters that the police is being used for political purpose by the Trinamool Congress government and it spelt doom for democracy.

"Police is part of administration. The administration should work independently and not at the bidding of any party," he said. In a counter protest, Trinamool Congress will take out a big rallly in Titagarh area on October 13 to protest against BJP's "ploy to create disturbance in the peaceful Barrackpore belt" after Shukla's murder, party chief whip in the assembly Nirmal Ghosh said.

The rally will start from Titagarh police station and end at Chiria More at Barrackpore, he said. A senior police officer said four people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted; 13 arrested, officials say

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested for alleged plots to take the Michigan governor hostage and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020