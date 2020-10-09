Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Shankar Prasad to represent central govt at Paswan's funeral

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government at the funeral of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, sources said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:23 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad to represent central govt at Paswan's funeral

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government at the funeral of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, sources said on Friday. At a specially convened meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday morning, it was decided that Prasad would represent the government of India and the Union Council of Ministers at the funeral of the veteran leader who died here on Thursday evening, they said

The funeral is likely to take place in Patna on Saturday. Paswan's mortal remains would be flown to Patna in a special aircraft, they said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex surges over 300 pts after RBI policy outcome; financial stocks gain

Extending intra-day gains, equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in the afternoon session on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India RBI left benchmark rate unchanged but decided to maintain an accommodative stance. The central bank...

Hyundai receives over 1.15 lakh bookings for new Creta

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has received over 1.15 lakh bookings for all-new Creta across the country. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name, Hyundai Motor India Ltd HM...

India's active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh after a month, comprise 12.94 pc of total caseload

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month and it comprises merely 12.94 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The declining trend ...

Overcome your fear of public speaking, become a better version of yourself with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra India, October 9 ANINewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020