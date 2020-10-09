Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-How Georgia could leave voters guessing until January about U.S. Senate control

When the dust settles next month and all the ballots are counted, Americans still may not know until January which party will control the U.S. Senate for the next two years thanks to an unusual confluence of events in Georgia. Two Senate seats in that state are up for grabs at the same time, and if no candidate wins 50% of the vote, state law forces a run-off election on Jan. 5 - two days after the rest of Congress is sworn in.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:30 IST
EXPLAINER-How Georgia could leave voters guessing until January about U.S. Senate control

When the dust settles next month and all the ballots are counted, Americans still may not know until January which party will control the U.S. Senate for the next two years thanks to an unusual confluence of events in Georgia.

Two Senate seats in that state are up for grabs at the same time, and if no candidate wins 50% of the vote, state law forces a run-off election on Jan. 5 - two days after the rest of Congress is sworn in. Some 10 Senate races are rated competitive this year, giving Democrats a chance of erasing Republicans' 53-47 majority. That could lead to a bitter post-Nov. 3 political fight in the a largely Republican state with a growing Democratic electorate.

WHY ARE BOTH GEORGIA SENATE SEATS ON THE BALLOT? Republican Senator David Perdue is up for re-election, according to the regular six-year U.S. Senate election cycle. He was first elected in 2014 and is now in a tight contest against Democrat Jon Ossoff, an investigative journalist and media executive.

Georgia's other Republican senator, Kelly Loeffler, was appointed in 2019 to succeed former Senator Johnny Isakson, who retired. Her seat is now up for grabs in a special election that has drawn 21 candidates, including Republican U.S. Representative Doug Collins and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman. HOW COMMON ARE RUNOFF ELECTIONS AMONG U.S. STATES?

Several U.S. states including Georgia require runoff elections for primary contests that produce no clear winner. But Georgia became one of the few states to apply runoffs to general elections, after a gubernatorial race in 1966 failed to produce a clear winner and a state legislature dominated by Democrats chose their own candidate over a Republican who had won a slightly larger plurality of voters.

HOW COULD BOTH SENATE RACES END IN RUN-OFF ELECTIONS? The special election for Loeffler's seat is an open "jungle primary" contest in which all candidates compete, regardless of party. The sheer number of candidates makes it unlikely that anyone will cross the 50% threshold. A recent poll showed Warnock leading the pack, but with only 31%.

In the Perdue-Ossoff matchup, neither candidate has reached the 50% mark in polling since July and recent data shows the race within a single percentage point. Libertarian Party Senate candidate Shane Hazel could also force a run-off by capturing only a small percentage of the vote. WHY WOULD RUN-OFFS IN GEORGIA AFFECT CONTROL OF THE SENATE?

Republicans currently hold a majority of majority 53 seats in the 100-seat Senate. Democrats are slightly favored to take control of the chamber in November, which would require them to net three Republican seats if Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the White House, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as Senate tie-breaker. Ten Senate seats are highly competitive - eight Republican and two Democratic. But political analysts say the single most likely outcome is a 50-50 split, raising the possibility that Georgia could prove to be a January nail-biter.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.The biggest concern is that th...

French hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs

A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali arrived Friday in France -- and says she wants to return to her aid work with malnourished children despite the ordeal. Relatives enveloped Sophie Pet...

Elderly farmer killed by tiger in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 65-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a tiger in Manjhara Purab forests under the north Nighasan forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said on Friday. The partially eaten-up body of Pyare Lal was recovered on Friday from in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020