Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has lost one of the greatest Dalit & socialist leaders in Ram Vilas Paswan: Manmohan

Gandhi said Paswan raised voice for the most marginalised sections in society and left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and the country. In a letter to Chirag Paswan, son of the late Union minister, Manmohan Singh described him as an important Dalit face in the central government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:18 IST
India has lost one of the greatest Dalit & socialist leaders in Ram Vilas Paswan: Manmohan

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said the country has lost one of the greatest Dalit and socialist leaders in Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan (74), the Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, died at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday, days after he underwent a heart surgery.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid his last tributes to the departed leader and visited the latter’s place. Gandhi said Paswan raised voice for the most marginalised sections in society and left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and the country.

In a letter to Chirag Paswan, son of the late Union minister, Manmohan Singh described him as an important Dalit face in the central government. "In his death our country has lost one of its greatest Dalit and socialist leaders, who always stood for the cause of the poor and downtrodden people of the society," Singh said in his condolences.

"Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a very important Dalit face in the central government, of many parties. I have very warm recollections of my association with Shri Paswan ji as a member of the UPA Government which I led in 2004. "The veteran socialist leader, Paswan ji was also a very efficient administrator who worked very closely with me as Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and also served as minister in various ministries," the former PM said.

Singh said Paswan was a mass leader which is evident from the fact that he won Parliament elections with a record majority from his constituency. He said Paswan was also a leader who was loved and respected by all with whom he came into contact with, irrespective of their political leniency.

Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Chirag Paswan, said he was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of his father. "We have lost a veteran leader who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation.

"In an illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he was the voice of the most marginalised sections of our society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable," he said in his letter. Gandhi said as a Member of Parliament and Union minister, Paswan voiced the interests and concerns of the poor with passion.

"His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service," the Congress leader added. PTI SKC SRY

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

IPFT develops bio-pesticide formulation for controlling agricultural insects

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology IPFT under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in collaboration with ICAR- National Research Center on Seed Spices NRCSS, Ajmer, Rajastha...

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.The biggest concern is that th...

French hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs

A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali arrived Friday in France -- and says she wants to return to her aid work with malnourished children despite the ordeal. Relatives enveloped Sophie Pet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020