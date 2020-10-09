Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athawale sole representative of NDA allies in Modi govt after Paswan's demise

Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Ram Vilas Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party) were representatives of NDA allies in the Union Cabinet when the Modi 2.0 government returned to power in 2019 following Lok Sabha elections. While the Shiv Sena quit the NDA in late 2019, SAD left the alliance recently over farm bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:05 IST
Athawale sole representative of NDA allies in Modi govt after Paswan's demise

Following the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet is left with no representation from NDA allies, while Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI) is the only member in the Union Council of Ministers from an ally party in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Ram Vilas Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party) were representatives of NDA allies in the Union Cabinet when the Modi 2.0 government returned to power in 2019 following Lok Sabha elections.

While the Shiv Sena quit the NDA in late 2019, SAD left the alliance recently over farm bills. Athawale is a Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Another key NDA ally, the JD (U) had kept itself out of the government. Besides Prime Minister Modi, a total of 57 ministers -- 24 Cabinet, nine Ministers of State (with Independent charge) and 24 Ministers of State -- had taken oath as members of the Union Council of Ministers on May 30, 2019.

Following the resignations of Sawant and Badal and the death of Paswan, there are 21 Cabinet ministers. With the recent death of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the number of ministers of state has also come down to 23. As per the Constitution, the total number of Union ministers, including the Prime Minister shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members in the Lok Sabha.

PM Narendra Modi can have as many as 80 ministers in the 543-member Lok Sabha..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM condemns 'murder' of priest in Karauli, assures action against culprit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder of a priest in Karauli and assured stringent action against the culprit on Friday. The murder of Babulal Vaishnav Ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, su...

German hospitals warn of staff shortages amid surging coronavirus cases

German hospitals warned of staff shortages on Friday, saying the sharp rise in new coronavirus infections also meant medics, nurses and support staff were getting sick or needing to isolate, leading to strains in providing care for patients...

Daily English COVID cases double in a week as UK struggles with resurgent virus

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. New cases of COVID-19 in England were...

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its foiling F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020