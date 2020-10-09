Left Menu
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over crimes in Rajasthan

They also attacked the Congress over the recent crimes, including rapes, in the desert state. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Javadekar said, "Instead of going to different places on political tourism, he should take cognizance of heinous crimes against women and apologise to the people of Rajasthan that their government has failed." Action should be taken against the culprits, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:56 IST
The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress over incidents of crime in Rajasthan, saying law and order in the state has "gone for a toss" and asked Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to it instead of visiting BJP-ruled states for "political tourism". The BJP leaders, including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, cited the ghastly murder of a temple priest who was allegedly burnt alive by land grabbers at Karauli in the Congress-ruled state. They also attacked the Congress over the recent crimes, including rapes, in the desert state.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Javadekar said, "Instead of going to different places on political tourism, he should take cognizance of heinous crimes against women and apologise to the people of Rajasthan that their government has failed." Action should be taken against the culprits, he said. "Law and order in Rajasthan has gone for a toss,” the minister alleged referring to the Karauli incident.

Former Union minister and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore alleged that nobody, be it women or children, was safe in Rajasthan. A government which spends weeks in a five star hotel can only ensure its own safety and not of the people, he said, apparently referring to Congress MLAs, including ministers, putting up in a luxury hotel a few months ago when the Ashok Gehlot-led dispensation faced a crisis following rebellion by then deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The state has the dubious distinction of being number one in incidents of crime against women, Rathore said. "Instead of going on political tourism in BJP-ruled states, Rahul Gandhi should pay attention to Rajasthan," he said.

Javadekar alleged that criminals attacked a police station in Rajasthan recently and fired from AK-47 rifles to free their accomplices. He also spoke about cases of rapes in several parts of the desert state. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been attacking the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident. They had also visited the house of the Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at Hathras.

According to police, a priest died after being set on fire allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on temple land in Rajasthan's Karauli district. The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village on Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. Vaishnav succumbed to injuries on Thursday night, they said.

"The main accused, identified as Kailash Meena, has been arrested while another accused was rounded up," Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa said. PTI KR SRY

