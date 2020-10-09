Priyanka Gandhi pays rich tributes to Kanshi Ram on death anniversary
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, hailing him as a pillar of the politics of social justice.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:26 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, hailing him as a pillar of the politics of social justice. Kanshi Ram, who died on this day in 2006 at the age of 72, had founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984.
"Tributes to Kanshi Ram ji, who raised the voice of Dalits-deprived, a strong pillar of the politics of social justice and one who strengthened constitutional values," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress general secretary incharge Uttar Pradesh.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanshi Ram ji
- Bahujan Samaj
- Gandhi
- Priyanka
- Kanshi Ram
- Priyanka Gandhi
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi 'only being rhetoric' these days: Naqvi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed new life trustee of IIC
Film festival to conclude Mahatma Gandhi sesquicentennial celebrations
'Fake Gandhis' ordered protest in front of Gandhi statue: Par Affairs Minister
Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with UP Cong leaders, asks them to strengthen party at booth level