Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video proves police hurled bombs on BJP rally: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP claimed that a video purportedly showing a policeman hurling a crude bomb at the rallyists during party's march to the state secretariat on Thursday proved that the police in West Bengal has become part of ruling Trinamool Congress which is losing people's support.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 23:16 IST
Video proves police hurled bombs on BJP rally: Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP claimed that a video purportedly showing a policeman hurling a crude bomb at the rallyists during party's march to the state secretariat on Thursday proved that the police in West Bengal has become part of ruling Trinamool Congress which is losing people's support. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal for two days from October 17 to attend the party's organisational meetings, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters on Friday.

Ghosh claimed that hundreds of party members, including leaders, were injured in police attack during the march and many are still undergoing treatment at hospitals. About the video, he said, "Everyone can see how the policeman is hurling a crude bomb from a roof top in Howrah.

This also caused injury to our supporters. The video has become viral. The police cannot hide its acts in this age of technology." On Howrah Police's assertion that only teargas shells were lobbed and not bombs, Ghosh said that they are hushing it up. "As the TMC is fast losing ground support, it is using the police to attack political opponents like the BJP. Have you ever heard that policemen are damaging buses carrying BJP workers to a rally? Have you ever seen policemen attacking supporters of a political party unprovoked? This can only be possible in West Bengal," he claimed.

Ghosh said 24 cases were slapped against party leaders in connection with the October 8 rally. Cases of destruction of public property have been unfairly slapped on the BJP leaders though the police instigated the whole thing, the Kharagpur MP claimed.

"The TMC government had slapped over 30,000 cases against BJP leaders and workers as they wanted to be on the side of our activists. Around 10-12 of our workers and an MLA were killed during the pandemic. But we cannot be deterred. We will fight it legally," he said. Ghosh, however, said that the BJP will not gherao police stations or harass policemen "as we believe in democracy. The TMC had attacked police stations in Kaliachak, Ilambazar and Bhawanipore and showed no respect for the men in uniform," Ghosh claimed.

He claimed that the arrested party worker with a licensed gun in Howrah was the security guard of a leader and the police are politicising it unnecessarily to give the BJP a bad name. To a question on the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 if the Durga puja festival is held on a large scale, Ghosh said, "I would urge both puja committees and the public to observe the puja but shun festivities this year. There was not much celebration in Holi and Ramnavami this year. Let the celebrations be more austere during COVID-19 time." He said, "We are scared of the safety of people as the CM had said Durga Puja festivities will take place this year as well." Ghosh said that while Holi celebrations were muted this year, "this government sprayed coloured water mixed with chemicals on our men yesterday perhaps to rekindle the Holi spirit." The police sprayed blue coloured water from water cannons on the participants of the march on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Thursday said that it is the same colour that is used during the Holi festival. "It is an international practice. Coloured water is used during such agitations so that people can be identified after dispersals," he had said. Ghosh, however, said that the chemical would cause scars on the skin of party workers and this is unprecedented in the world.

He alleged that the BJP was not given permission to take out rallies in the state citing the COVID-19 situation but the TMC was taking out rallies across the state every day.011 Ghosh later led a silent rally in protest against the alleged attack on party activists during Thursdays march to Nabanna, the state secretariat. Meanwhile, TMC leader and former MLA Sushil Chandra Roy joined the BJP before the rally in presence of Ghosh. A number of TMC activists from different parts of the state also switched sides.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin Srikant Datar named Dean of Harvard Business School

Eminent Indian-origin academician Srikant Datar has been named as Dean of Harvard Business School, succeeding Nitin Nohria and becoming the second consecutive dean hailing from India to lead the prestigious 112-year-old institution. Datar, ...

Calcutta HC directs committee to refund Vibgyor investors

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed a one-man committee appointed by it to disburse in terms of a scheme as expeditiously as possible in connection with the return of depositors money of chit fund company Vibgyor Group. The court all...

Pakistan: Young couple murdered in KPK in suspected honour killing case

An 18-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend were found hacked to death in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said. Unknown assailants barged into the house of one Mir Abbas in Khojri Area of Bannu district and...

Trump aims to hit campaign trail as soon as Monday, awaits more testing

President Donald Trump is itching to get back on the campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection but is unlikely to hold any in-person events until at least Monday, aides said on Friday. Trump said on Thursday night he hope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020