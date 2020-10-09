Bureaucrats ruling Odisha in name of CM: Congress

Launching a stinging attack on the BJD government in Odisha, senior Congress leader A Chellakumar on Friday alleged that the murder of democracy has taken place in the state which lacks political governance as a few bureaucrats are ruling in the name of the chief minister. Chellakumar, who is AICC's Odisha in-charge, also accused the Naveen Patnaik government of neglecting development activities and ruined the state in all spheres during its 21 years of rule.

He claimed the works done by the Congress in the past have been "shattered". "Unfortunately, the murder of democracy has taken place here, and one or two bureaucrats have taken over the administration in their hands for their self-interest," the Congress MP told reporters here.

Chellakumar is visiting the state ahead of the by- polls in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly constituencies on November 3. He said elected leaders are accountable to the people and in direct contact with the voters, but the "basic element of democracy is missing" in Odisha.

"Today, Odisha is witnessing a mockery of democracy as no elected public representative is getting accessibility to meet the chief minister. Even Cabinet ministers are unable to meet him. Forget about MLAs and MPs. This is the saddest part of the administration in the state," the senior Congress leader said. Claiming that there is "no political governance" in the state, he said the ministers and the people's representatives have "no say" and the panchayat functionaries have little role to play.

Chellakumar said the announcement about giving collector's power to the Sarpanch in COVID management is "nothing but an eye-wash". On the other hand, the Congress, which fought for the country's freedom, has all along been working for strengthening democracy and constitutional bodies, he said.

"The present BJD government in its 21 years of rule has ruined the state in all fronts and the possibility of further development, which was created by successive Congress dispensations, had been spoiled," he said. He claimed all major industries in Odisha were set up during the Congress period.

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was established in the 1960s by late Jawahar Lal Nehru, he said, adding that it is "the pride of Odisha". Claiming that the Paradip Port was the contribution of the Congress to the state, he said the "BJD government had announced plans to set up seven new ports long ago, but none of them has so far come up".

There were more than 35 major industries set up by the Congress government only, and the Oil refinery project at Paradip was initiated by them. There were 2.5 lakh MSMEs established during the Congress rule in the state but now the majority of them are closed, he alleged.

Chellakumar also said the promise of creating 2 lakh jobs per year has proved to be "a hoax with the unemployment rate as high as 23.8 per cent" in the state. Hitting out at the state government over the COVID management, he alleged, "There has been corruption in the purchase of medical equipment and consumables. The Congress has approached the Lokayukta on the issue," he said.