Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Meet the Americans 'standing by' for possible election violence

Some Americans worried about possible violence after the U.S. presidential election are forming community watch groups, others are working on conflict de-escalation and still others are purchasing guns, according to two dozen voters, online groups and data surveyed by Reuters. A common fear is that the Nov. 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remains undecided, leading to protests that could escalate into civil unrest, or even sectarian conflict. U.S. CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,641,502 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 213,037. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 09 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3npgGkp) Hurricane Delta leaves Louisianans reeling and out of power, as the clean-up begins

Weary residents of coastal Louisiana began cleaning up on Saturday from wind and water damage inflicted by Hurricane Delta to their already storm-battered region, even as it weakened and moved northeast. Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in Cameron Parish early Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. Former New Jersey Governor Christie leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he was released from a hospital on Saturday where he had spent the past week being treated for COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Christie announced on Oct. 3 that he had checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey after testing positive for the virus earlier that day. U.S. COVID-19 cases hit two-month high, 10 states report record increases

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections of the new coronavirus reported and hospitalizations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases on Friday, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to Reuters data. 'Feeling great,' Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

Boasting about his achievements and hurling unsubstantiated allegations against his opponents, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Standing alone and not wearing a mask, the Republican president spoke from a White House balcony at an event called "a peaceful protest for law & order," urging a crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Pennsylvania judge tosses Trump lawsuit over mail-in voting

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit by U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that sought to block drop boxes for Pennsylvania's vote by mail system, a victory for Democrats in a key swing state ahead of November’s election. The Nov. 3 election promises to be the nation’s largest test of voting by mail due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and Democrats and Republicans are locked in numerous lawsuits that will shape how millions of Americans vote this autumn. Accused militia members arraigned on domestic terrorism charges in Michigan

Six men arrested on suspicion of taking part in a plot by armed extremists to kidnap Michigan's governor have been arraigned on domestic terrorism and weapons charges, while a seventh awaits extradition from South Carolina, authorities said on Friday. All seven, described by prosecutors as members or associates of an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, were taken into custody late on Wednesday as part of a joint state-federal investigation. Delta knocks out power for Louisiana residents who just got it restored

More than half a million Louisiana residents woke up on Saturday without electricity after Hurricane Delta tore across the state, some only having just had their power restored after Hurricane Laura wiped it out weeks ago. By mid-morning, some 575,000 customers across Louisiana were without power, down from nearly 600,000, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks disruptions across the United States. Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to 1 per county

A U.S. federal judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant voter suppression. Abbott's Oct. 1 absentee voter proclamation, which he said was aimed at preventing election fraud, required the closure of more than a dozen satellite drop-off box locations in at least two counties.