Committee set up to probe manhandling of Congress' Tara Yadav in UP's Deoria

Congress unit of Uttar Pradesh has set up a three-member committee to inquire about the incident wherein a Congress' leader Tara Yadav was manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria district.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:23 IST
Congress leader Tara Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress unit of Uttar Pradesh has set up a three-member committee to inquire about the incident wherein a Congress' leader Tara Yadav was manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria district. The incident happened on Saturday when Tara Yadav was thrashed for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming by-polls for Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The committee which has been set up on Sunday will submit its report within 3 days, the party said in a release. Two workers--Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Santhwar have been suspended from the party after the incident. Urging Priyanka Gandhi to take action, Tara Yadav said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that the Commission has taken cognisance and condemned the incident. She asserted that those found guilty should be punished as per the law. "We have taken cognisance of the incident wherein a woman party worker was beaten up by around 25 people. It is a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political people behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished," Sharma said. (ANI)

