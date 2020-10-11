Left Menu
NCW seeks arrest of Cong workers who roughed up woman in UP's Deoria

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday sought strict action and arrest of Congress workers who allegedly roughed up a woman party member in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she claimed that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election.

Updated: 11-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:42 IST
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday sought strict action and arrest of Congress workers who allegedly roughed up a woman party member in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she claimed that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election. National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a video message, said she has written to UP DGP, demanding strict action against the accused.

"A woman in a political meeting was being badly beaten up. Taking cognisance of it, I have written to UP DGP seeking arrest and strict action against the accused. "We want women to join politics but if these kind of incidents take place then how will we empower women and motivate them to join politics. I appeal to UP police to arrest the accused at the earliest," Sharma said.

As the videos of the ugly scenes at the meeting held on Saturday went viral, an embarrassed state unit of the Congress termed it as a "political conspiracy" to defame the party. The woman, Tara Yadav, lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district president, for allegedly beating and molesting her. According to eyewitnesses, Yadav allegedly tried to "manhandle" party secretary Sachin Naik, and also hurled a bouquet towards him during the meeting on Saturday.

Yadav was protesting over the party nominating Mukund Bhaskar Mani for the November by-polls, accusing him of being a rapist, a charge denied by him. As she hurled a bouquet towards Sachin Naik, angry workers allegedly beat up Tara Yadav and took her out of the meeting venue, the eyewitnesses claimed.

"A police complaint has been received. The matter is being probed. However, no case has been registered so far," SHO Kotwali Chandrabhan Singh said. Yadav, who claimed to be associated with the party for four years, said she was only questioning the choice of candidate and never expected that the party members would react in such a manner.

