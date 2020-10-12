Left Menu
North Cyprus president to face prime minister in runoff

Northern Cyprus's President Mustafa Akinci and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will go to a run-off in a week's time after each won about 30% support in Sunday's presidential poll, official media said. Career politician Akinci, 72, supports reuniting the Mediterranean island which split after a 1974 Turkish invasion in response to a brief Greek-inspired coup.

12-10-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

There were 11 candidates in total in Sunday's vote where Turkish Cypriot voters cast ballots in masks and gloves to curb the risk of coronavirus infection. With a population of 326,000, Northern Cyprus has reported 807 infections and four deaths. Northern Cyprus is recognised as an independent state only by Turkey. Other countries consider it part of Cyprus.

The latest United Nations-mediated peace negotiations failed in 2017 and there has been no progress in talks since. On Thursday, Northern Cyprus reopened part of the beachfront of a resort abandoned for 46 years in a move that could hurt efforts to revive dispute settlement talks.

The president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, called the move "illegal". As well as having an impact on inter-island talks, the result of North Cyprus' election may influence negotiations between Turkey and Greece over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

