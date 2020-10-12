Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khushbu Sundar attacks Cong leadership, says people working sincerely being suppressed

Ahead of joining the Bhartiya Janata Party in the national capital today, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating that "some individuals at the higher level within the party are dictating terms, while people want to work sincerely are being supressed".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:09 IST
Khushbu Sundar attacks Cong leadership, says people working sincerely being suppressed
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of joining the Bhartiya Janata Party in the national capital today, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating that "some individuals at the higher level within the party are dictating terms, while people want to work sincerely are being supressed". In the letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Sundar said she had joined the party post the 2014 general elections loss when it was at its lowest and had worked without the need for any recognition, fame or other gains.

"I came into the fold of INC at the time when it was at its lowest, being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I did not walk into the party for any monetary gains, name or fame. Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," the letter read. "After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, I have decided to end my association with the party. Herewith I tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," she added.

Meanwhile, Sundar was dropped from the position of Congress national spokesperson by the party today "with immediate effect." She, however, thanked the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, and others who had given her the journey to work for the party.

In what is apparently a big blow to the Congress' prospects in Tamil Nadu, Sundar, along with former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, Saravana Kumar is scheduled to join the BJP in New Delhi at a function to be held at the party headquarters. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour. Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved tha...

Kenya finally reopens schools after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kenya has re-opened schools from today, October 12 after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March, according to a news report by Capital News.The Ministry of Education has allowed learners in Grade 4, Standard ...

Former India football captain Carton Chapman is dead

Former India football captain Carlton Chapman, who had formed a deadly trio in club football with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49. Chapman was hospitalised on ...

Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' set to release on Diwali

Actor Manoj Bajpayees upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to release on November 13. The Zee Studios project is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The first poster of the film was unv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020