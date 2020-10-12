French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike

French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spikeReuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:25 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections.
"Nothing must be ruled out," Castex told franceinfo radio after being asked about potential local lockdowns. Castex said France was facing a "strong" second wave of new infections.
President Emmanuel Macron will speak about the epidemic in television interviews on Wednesday evening, franceinfo radio and BFM TV said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jean Castex
- Emmanuel Macron
- French