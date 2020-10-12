Akbar Ebrahim gets a second term as FMSCI president

Former racer Akbar Ebrahim was on Monday unanimously elected for a second term as the president of India's motorsports governing body, FMSCI. The elections were held via video-conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ebrahim had his first stint as FMSCI chief from 2016-2018 following which he was replaced by J Prithviraj. "It is without doubt, going to be a very challenging and tough year given the unprecedented pandemic situation the whole world is facing. I am sure that the FMSCI will collectively rise to the occasion and manage the situation to the best of its ability," Ebrahim said in a statement.

Farooq Ahmed was unanimously elected as the vice-president. The FMSCI boasts of more than 50 affiliates across all corners of the country and there are more than 1200 registered athletes.