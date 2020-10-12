Left Menu
Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the government's miserable failure in handling COVID-19.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:09 IST
Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm MDS8 KA-PORTFOLIOS Sudhakar is new Karnataka Health Minister, Sriramulu given Social Welfare in minor reshuffle Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday in a Cabinet reshuffle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. . MDS6 TN-LD-KUSHBOO Cong spokesperson Kushboo quits party, says she was 'suppressed' (Eds: Adds details, adds a letter in fourth para) Chennai: Congress national spokesperson Kushboo Sundar on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her. .

MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 1,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths take toll to 1,228 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,13,084, while the death toll rose to 1,228 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday. . MDS5 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 189 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths push toll to 565 Puducherry: Puducherry on Monday reported 189 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall count in the union territory to 31,737 while two people succumbed to the virus, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. .

AIADMK welcomes Kushboo joining BJP Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Kushboo Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is "a good and happy" move by her.

