Prez condoles demise of Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the death of Bihar Minister Vinod Kumar Singh, saying he was a popular public representative who struggled for the development of the state and well-being of people

Kumar, minister for backward and extremely backward class welfare, died on Monday at a hospital here due to post-COVID 19 complications. He was 55

“Very sad to know about the demise of Bihar government’s Cabinet Minister Shri Vinod Kumar Singh. He was a popular public representative and struggled for the development of Bihar and the well being of the people. My condolences to his family and supporters,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi. Singh, a BJP MLA from Pranpur constituency in Katihar district, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 28 and subsequently recovered. Shortly after, however, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he breathed his last.