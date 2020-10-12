Women's safety: BJP protests against 'insensitive' Maha govt

Accusing the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation of not being concerned about the safety of women, Maharashtra BJP on Monday staged "aakrosh" (anger) protests across the state to "wake up the insensitive government". State BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil led the protest in Pune, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar led a march from Chowpatty to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here, and senior state leader Ashish Shelar participated in Thane.

Protests were also held by the party in Nagpur, Wardha, Parbhani, Jalna, Solapur, Nandurbar, Aurangabad etc. "Instances of atrocities against women are increasing in the state day by day. But the MVA has been sitting idle.

Hence, the BJP staged protests to wake up such an insensitive government. We will not let the government sit quietly till the women of the state are safe," Patil said in a statement. Darekar called for strict punishment for crime against women and claimed the Uddhav Thackeray government was not concerned about farmers, Dalits and labourers.

Protesting BJP leaders said the state government must enact a "Disha type" law here on the lines of the one in Andhra Pradesh where crimes against women are heard in courts in a time-bound manner to ensure justice is not delayed.