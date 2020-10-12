Women are not victims: Lt general Kanitkar

Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on Monday said a "lot of atrocities" had been happening against women in a male-dominated society and called for the need to change the "patriarchal mindset". Speaking at an online discussion on 'Journey of Dreams to Reality' organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Pune Chapter, lieutenant general Kanitkar said women should speak for themselves.

"We live in a patriarchal society where lots of atrocities are happening against women. Women are called victims but its actually the mind of a male which is a victim," she is quoted as saying in a release. The senior Army officer further said women may be physically incompatible to men but mentally they can become very strong if they support and lend their voices to one another.

The lieutenant general further said men need to be liberated from a patriarchal mindset. Dr Kanitkar, who is the only doctor on the Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council, also spoke about her journey in armed forces.

She said though armed forces are dominated by males, there are no gender stereotypes. Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, she said armed forces had done a great job.

"Armed forces helped expatriates to return from other countries. They also helped in setting up 28 COVID-19 hospitals and testing facilities across the country," she said..