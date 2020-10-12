New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . LGD14 UP-COURT-HATHRAS-LD FAMILY Hathras Rape victim's kin appear before HC; next hearing on Nov 2 Lucknow: Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras appeared before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, which fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing. LGD17 UP-COURT-MATHURA-TEMPLE Dismissal of plea seeking removal of Mathura mosque challenged in district court Mathura: Days after a Mathura court dismissed the plea seeking removal of a mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Plaintiffs moved the district court against the order on Monday. DES36 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 2,234 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,39,161; death toll 6,438 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,438 on Monday with 44 more fatalities, while 2,234 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,39,161, officials said. DES19 UP-KALYAN-HOSPITAL Kalyan Singh recovers from COVID, discharged from Ghaziabad hospital Ghaziabad (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh has been discharged from a Ghaziabad hospital after recovering from coronavirus, an official said on Monday. .

DES30 RJ-GEHLOT Raj govt extends interest waiver scheme for agriculture traders till Dec 31 Jaipur: In a relief to agriculture traders in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday extended the interest waiver scheme till December 31 for the recovery of outstanding amount towards the committees. DES60 RJ-VIRUS-COUNT Over 2K fresh cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths in Raj Jaipur: Rajasthan on Monday registered 15 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,132 fresh cases. . DES46 PB-FARMERS-BODY Punjab's Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee refuses to attend Centre's meeting on new farm laws Chandigarh: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a farmers' body in Punjab, on Monday decided not to attend the Centre's October 14 meeting to discuss the new farm laws. DES51 PB-SAD SAD gives ultimatum to CM for holding special Pb Assembly session to repeal amended APMC Act Chandigarh: The SAD on Monday gave a seven-day ultimatum to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to call a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to repeal the state's amended APMC Act. .

DES53 PB-BJP-RALLIES Farm laws: Eight Union ministers to hold virtual rallies in Punjab Chandigarh: Eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies over eight days in Punjab from Tuesday to "address apprehensions” of farmers amid widespread protests against the Centre’s farm laws. DEL47 HP-CM-LD-VIRUS Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. DES54 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 296 fresh COVID-19 cases take U'Khand's tally to 55,347; death toll 762 Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 762 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 296 fresh cases took the infection tally to 55,347, a health department bulletin here said. . DES57 HR-VIRUS-CASES 13 deaths, 1,066 fresh virus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Monday as 1,066 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 1,43,221, according to a Health Department bulletin..