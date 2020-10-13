Left Menu
Amravati stir seems stage managed, Chandrababu Naidu should seek CBI probe into core issue: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the agitation for capital city Amaravati appears to be stage-managed and asked TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to seek a CBI probe into the core issue.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 04:37 IST
YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy speaking at a press conference on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the agitation for capital city Amaravati appears to be stage-managed and asked TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to seek a CBI probe into the core issue. The TDP leadership has cheated the farmers while he was in office and has been safeguarding the interests of realtors only even now, Reddy told mediapersons here on Monday.

Sajjala alleged that Naidu's son Lokesh has been talking and incoherently with no substance. While there is the all-round development of the state under the regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it is ridiculous on part Lokesh to claim that the region was being discriminated against, claimed Ramakrishna Reddy. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy further said that TDP can seek a CBI probe if it thought that a particular region was being denied its rightful place by the government and it should not resort to such cheap gimmicks.

The YSRCP senior leader further said that an unnecessary hype was being created by the TDP through the media and public meetings that the government has done injustice to Amaravati. It was the farmers of Amaravati who have given an absolute mandate to the YSRCP government in the region and it was only the benamis of the TDP who are crying hoarse of injustice as they would lose the real estate business there, he countered the allegations of the opposition. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy challenged the TDP leaders to approach the Central government to seek a CBI inquiry if they have any grouse against the state government.

Why are they hiding in the garb of a non-existent discrimination of a place which was a part of the YSRCP dominance and it was only the TDP cronies who are going to be shown their place as they have grabbed rich lands. The farmers are totally with the YSRCP government and voted in their favour, he said. The YSRCP senior leader said that it was an insult to the movement which was being portrayed as a state-level one which did not even have local relevance. He alleged that it was just the stooges of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu who had devoured the lands of the local farmers in the name of insider trading and majority of people who took to streets seem to be pompous landlords. (ANI)

