Malaysia's Anwar meets king to prove majority support for PM bid

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the king on Tuesday in a bid to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government and he called on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign. The palace said Anwar only provided the number of members of parliament backing his bid to become prime minister and not their identities and urged him to respect the constitutional process.

It is now up to King Al-Sultan Abdullah to decide the next steps in Malaysia's power struggle, which comes as it grapples with an economy battered by the novel coronavirus and a new surge in infections. "I appeal to Malaysians... to allow the king to digest, decide based on the spirit of the constitution, and the discretion of his highness," Anwar told reporters.

"We must also remember that Muhyiddin has lost his majority, and it would be appropriate for him to resign." Should Anwar succeed in securing the post, it would be the culmination of a 22-year long quest, which included nearly 10 years in jail on sodomy charges he denied. It would also mean Malaysia would have its third prime minister this year.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. New governments are usually elected in Malaysia but the king plays a role in certain instances. If the king is not convinced of Anwar's majority, he would likely allow Muhyiddin to stay on. The king could also call a general election on the advice of the prime minister.

Anwar said he had the support of more than 120 lawmakers in the 222-strong parliament, disclosing his numbers for the first time since he announced last month that he had secured a majority to form a government. The king will now verify documents that Anwar presented to him and meet other party leaders, Anwar said.

SCEPTICISM Anwar said he was looking to form an inclusive government and had also extended an olive branch to Muhyiddin and was willing to discuss "whatever is deemed necessary".

The king appointed Muhyiddin prime minister in February after the unexpected resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad. At that time, the king met every member of parliament to learn who they supported before picking Muhyiddin.

It was not clear how soon a decision could be made on Anwar. There is scepticism over his bid for the top job as no major party has offered a clear declaration of support. One party, which is a member of the ruling coalition, has said some of its lawmakers supported Anwar.

"Should the meeting fail to translate into an actionable outcome, his credibility will be affected and this may push the opposition bloc to find another PM candidate," said Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, senior associate at political consultancy Vriens & Partners. Muhyiddin, whose seven-month-old administration has survived on a razor-thin parliamentary majority, had earlier dismissed Anwar's claims as a "mere allegation" and told him to prove his majority through a constitutional process.

Leaders in Muhyiddin's ruling coalition issued a statement on Monday declaring full support for him.