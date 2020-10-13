Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Anwar meets king to prove majority support for PM bid

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the king on Tuesday in a bid to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government and he called on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:59 IST
Malaysia's Anwar meets king to prove majority support for PM bid

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the king on Tuesday in a bid to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government and he called on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign. The palace said Anwar only provided the number of members of parliament backing his bid to become prime minister and not their identities and urged him to respect the constitutional process.

It is now up to King Al-Sultan Abdullah to decide the next steps in Malaysia's power struggle, which comes as it grapples with an economy battered by the novel coronavirus and a new surge in infections. "I appeal to Malaysians... to allow the king to digest, decide based on the spirit of the constitution, and the discretion of his highness," Anwar told reporters.

"We must also remember that Muhyiddin has lost his majority, and it would be appropriate for him to resign." Should Anwar succeed in securing the post, it would be the culmination of a 22-year long quest, which included nearly 10 years in jail on sodomy charges he denied. It would also mean Malaysia would have its third prime minister this year.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. New governments are usually elected in Malaysia but the king plays a role in certain instances. If the king is not convinced of Anwar's majority, he would likely allow Muhyiddin to stay on. The king could also call a general election on the advice of the prime minister.

Anwar said he had the support of more than 120 lawmakers in the 222-strong parliament, disclosing his numbers for the first time since he announced last month that he had secured a majority to form a government. The king will now verify documents that Anwar presented to him and meet other party leaders, Anwar said.

SCEPTICISM Anwar said he was looking to form an inclusive government and had also extended an olive branch to Muhyiddin and was willing to discuss "whatever is deemed necessary".

The king appointed Muhyiddin prime minister in February after the unexpected resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad. At that time, the king met every member of parliament to learn who they supported before picking Muhyiddin.

It was not clear how soon a decision could be made on Anwar. There is scepticism over his bid for the top job as no major party has offered a clear declaration of support. One party, which is a member of the ruling coalition, has said some of its lawmakers supported Anwar.

"Should the meeting fail to translate into an actionable outcome, his credibility will be affected and this may push the opposition bloc to find another PM candidate," said Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, senior associate at political consultancy Vriens & Partners. Muhyiddin, whose seven-month-old administration has survived on a razor-thin parliamentary majority, had earlier dismissed Anwar's claims as a "mere allegation" and told him to prove his majority through a constitutional process.

Leaders in Muhyiddin's ruling coalition issued a statement on Monday declaring full support for him.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

No national competitions unless all states allow reopening of pools: SFI

Swimming Federation of India SFI on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states following the coronavirus-induced break. Last month, the Ministr...

Govt does not look crime from the prism of caste or creed, says MoS Home Reddy

The NDA government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region as any crime is against humanity and peace, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Tuesday. Reddy also said the government would never tolerate crime ...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...

CBI initiates inquiry after public prosecutor alleges he was punched in face by DIG

The CBI has initiated a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of its public prosecutor that a DIG punched him in the face for delaying the submission of a report pertaining to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals private secretary Rajinder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020