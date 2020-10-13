Rajya Sabha polls for 11 seats from UP, Uttarakhand to be held on Nov 9

The elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, will be held on November 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday. According to the ECI press note, the last date for making nominations is October 27, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is November 2.

It said that the elections will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on November 7, following which the counting of votes will start at 5 pm on the same day. This comes as the terms of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Dr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, PL Punia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ravi Prakash Verma, Rajaram, Ramgopal Yadav, Veer Singh, and Raj Babbar -- are set to expire on November 25.